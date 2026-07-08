Quality childcare Caribbean Netherlands in development

The quality of childcare on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has improved since the supervision by the Inspectorate (2020). Children are being supported in their development ever better and the management is increasingly steering on further quality improvement. Operators do need to continue paying attention to the VOGs and the training level of professionals. This is what the Inspectorate of Education concludes following the fourth round of inspection in 2025.

In 2025, the Inspectorate of Education (hereinafter: the inspectorate) visited all 79 locations for daycare, out-of-school care and host parent care. This was done in collaboration with local inspectors on the three islands. They investigate whether these locations meet the requirements in the areas of administration, personnel and accommodation, whether they are safe and healthy for children, and whether the children are sufficiently stimulated in their development. The inspectorate also assesses whether the management of the childcare centres is focused on improving quality.

Increasingly more attention for the development

In its report, the Inspectorate concludes that pedagogical employees are increasingly anticipating the developmental needs of children and assisting children in taking the next step in their development. In addition, pedagogical employees are also stimulating the interaction between the children.

At an increasing number of locations, the Inspectorate also observes that the management is safeguarding a professional culture and expertise advancement of the staff. Children are also more frequently systematically followed in their development. A targeted approach is used for the children who require additional assistance or actually additional challenges. Yet at approximately half of the locations this can still be better.

Challenges in the staffing area

It remains difficult for many locations to find sufficient (properly trained) staff. Moreover, by no means do all employees dispose of a valid Certificate of Conduct (VOG). This is exceptionally vulnerable and this must be improved rapidly, according to the Inspectorate. Minister Vijlbrief of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) confirms this in his reaction to the inspection report. To facilitate applying for a VOG for childcare employees, the Minister also wants to permit VOGs from the European Netherlands.

In addition, the Minister is encouraging employers and employees in childcare to enter into discussions with each other about improvement of the terms and conditions of employment and the preparation of a CLA. So that working in the sector becomes even more attractive. In addition, OCW is working on the structural availability of training offer for the benefit of childcare on the islands.

The follow-up

On the basis of personal ambitions and the inspection report, childcare organisations are continuing the improvement of the quality of childcare. In this regard, they are supported by the BES(t) 4 kids programme. For instance, this programme offers pedagogical coaches and various training sessions and practical tools via the website of BES(t) 4 kids. The shared objective is that each child is cared for in a safe and healthy environment in which the development is stimulated through play.

Change in supervision from 1 January 2026

On 1 January 2026, the Childcare Law BES took effect. From that moment, the Inspectorate is supervising according to a new inspection framework that comprises all legislation and regulations. From 1 January 2026, inspection reports about all childcare organisations are published on the website of the Inspectorate of Education: https://toezichtresultaten.onderwijsinspectie.nl.

The full inspection report can be found on the website of the Inspection of Education (in Dutch, English will follow soon). The response from the Minister Vijlbrief of SZW (Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment) can be read here.

RCN