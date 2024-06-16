Team Saba wins gold medal on Special Olympics

The Special Olympics National Games are the largest multi-sport event for people with intellectual disabilities in the Netherlands. The event takes place once every two years. On June 14, 15 and 16, 2024, more than 3,000 athletes in 20 sports disciplines will compete against each other.

Team Saba is bringing home another gold medal for Nico and 4th place for Jayden in the individual competition.

It’s been a fun couple of days for these boys and the other athletes. A special thank you to all the love and support shown!

