Team Saba U18 Basketball Team Excels at Netherlands Tournament

The young athletes secured victories in two of their three matches, showcasing their skill and determination on an international stage. The team dominated their opening game with a commanding 20–8 victory, followed by a hard-fought 21–19 win in their second contest. Although they fell short in the final round with a 13–21 result, their overall performance demonstrated the rising talent within Saba’s basketball program.

The U18 roster featured Preston Tenholt, Rashijden Riley, Ayden Nation, and Brandon Yara, under the guidance of Coach Jalen Robinson and accompanied by Policy Advisor Lauren Risley.

Professional Development Opportunities

Beyond the competitive matches, the team immersed itself in comprehensive learning experiences throughout its visit to the Netherlands. The players observed training sessions with both the men’s and women’s 3×3 National Teams, gaining valuable insights into elite-level preparation and tactics.

The program included specialized workshops on refereeing and leadership development, along with intensive night training sessions led by Coach Jorrit Berens. Additional coaching came from 3×3 United Coach Bas Rosendaal and National Team Skills Coach Jard Schuit, exposing the players to professional standards and advanced techniques in international 3×3 basketball.

Building Bridges Through Basketball

“This was a great experience for the boys,” said Coach Jalen Robinson. “Competing at this level and participating in the extra training opportunities has helped them grow as players. They put in a lot of hard work, and we are proud of their performance.”

Martin Ho Suie Sang, Manager of Basketball Development at the Netherlands Basketball Federation, emphasized the cultural exchange aspect of the visit: “We aimed to give the Saba players and coaches a well-rounded experience of the various levels and aspects of 3×3 basketball in the Netherlands, while also introducing the Dutch basketball community to the Caribbean part of our Kingdom. It was great to see how basketball brought people together and how quickly the Saba players found their rhythm on and off the court. We hope this experience motivates them to share what they’ve learned and help grow the game back home.”

Looking Forward

The Public Entity Saba (PES) congratulates the team and their coach for their dedication and exemplary representation of the island. The U18 team is scheduled to return to Saba on Tuesday, July 29th, at 4:00 p.m., bringing valuable experience and knowledge that will benefit the local basketball community.

This tournament appearance marks another significant step in strengthening sports connections between Saba and the Netherlands, while providing young athletes with invaluable international competition experience.

PES