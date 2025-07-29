Focus groups start in Saba for ‘Where Culture Lives’ project

The first set of fo­cus group discussions in the “Where Culture Lives” re­search project have been com­pleted at Saba Heritage Center in Windwardside, which the researchers say is a milestone in the project’s mission to map and better understand cultural and heritage practices across the six Dutch Caribbean is­lands.

The focus groups in Saba brought together a cross-sec­tion of cultural practitioners, policy-makers, non-govern­mental organisations (NGOs), educators, and experts who shared insights into the is­land’s rich cultural ecosystem.

These sessions are the first in a series of in-depth focus groups that will take place across Aruba, Bonaire, Cura­cao, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and Saba this summer. These conversations will assist in the design of surveys and aim to centre local voices and explore how culture is lived, practised and supported at the commu­nity level. Three focus groups will take place on St. Eustatius this week.

“Speaking with some of Sa­ba’s jewellery designers, cul­tural entrepreneurs, music and art teachers about their prac­tices, what they love and what they find challenging has been truly eye-opening,” said lead researcher Ludmila Duncan. “It gave real insight into what makes Saba so special and how culture takes shape in ev­eryday life. Their stories will help guide our understanding of cultural realities and future opportunities for the cultural sectors on the island.”

In addition to the start of fieldwork, the project has com­pleted its desk research phase. The team has reviewed and synthesised dozens of existing reports, policy papers, research models and data sources over the past two months.

The project team has also officially launched its Advi­sory Platform, a group of cul­tural stakeholders and experts from across the islands and the Netherlands who will pro­vide feedback and guidance throughout the research.

“We’re very encouraged by the momentum,” said proj­ect coordinator Jorien Wuite. “From the desk research to our first focus group, every­thing is unfolding in alignment with our mission: to create an inclusive, locally-informed un­derstanding of the cultural and heritage practices and sectors.”

“Where Culture Lives” was commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW and coor­dinated by St. Maarten-based consultancy Lemonade BY.

Residents of all six islands are encouraged to participate in the upcoming focus groups and later in the survey phase, which the research team says will be rolled out by the end of September.

