Focus groups start in Saba for ‘Where Culture Lives’ project

The first set of focus group discussions in the “Where Culture Lives” research project have been completed at Saba Heritage Center in Windwardside, which the researchers say is a milestone in the project’s mission to map and better understand cultural and heritage practices across the six Dutch Caribbean islands.
The focus groups in Saba brought together a cross-section of cultural practitioners, policy-makers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), educators, and experts who shared insights into the island’s rich cultural ecosystem.
These sessions are the first in a series of in-depth focus groups that will take place across Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and Saba this summer. These conversations will assist in the design of surveys and aim to centre local voices and explore how culture is lived, practised and supported at the community level. Three focus groups will take place on St. Eustatius this week.
“Speaking with some of Saba’s jewellery designers, cultural entrepreneurs, music and art teachers about their practices, what they love and what they find challenging has been truly eye-opening,” said lead researcher Ludmila Duncan. “It gave real insight into what makes Saba so special and how culture takes shape in everyday life. Their stories will help guide our understanding of cultural realities and future opportunities for the cultural sectors on the island.”
In addition to the start of fieldwork, the project has completed its desk research phase. The team has reviewed and synthesised dozens of existing reports, policy papers, research models and data sources over the past two months.
The project team has also officially launched its Advisory Platform, a group of cultural stakeholders and experts from across the islands and the Netherlands who will provide feedback and guidance throughout the research.
“We’re very encouraged by the momentum,” said project coordinator Jorien Wuite. “From the desk research to our first focus group, everything is unfolding in alignment with our mission: to create an inclusive, locally-informed understanding of the cultural and heritage practices and sectors.”
“Where Culture Lives” was commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW and coordinated by St. Maarten-based consultancy Lemonade BY.
Residents of all six islands are encouraged to participate in the upcoming focus groups and later in the survey phase, which the research team says will be rolled out by the end of September.
The Daily Herald.
With regard to the “Where Culture Lives” survey, I hope one or more respondents pointed out that we rarely, if ever, get a visiting classical music quartet or small orchestra. Live music is so important for a peaceful culture. We do not get any dance groups, either. I am retired from Boston Repetory Ballet and the absence of dance companies is particularly sad for me. I have asked the Netherlands Danse theatre and the Royal Dutch Ballet to appear at the Community Center in Windwardside and I hear ‘crickets.'(nothing)