Support for BES in case of low stocks

Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba can count on support in the event of a cri­sis. In addition, the three public bodies can also make use of their regular stocks in an emer­gency situation. Minister Pieter Heerma of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK wrote this in response to an investiga­tion by the Dutch General Au­dit Chamber.

Last week the chamber pub­lished an investigation into the Caribbean Netherlands’ preparations for disasters. The so-called BES islands have a relatively large regular stock of medicines and fuel, but no specific emergency stock for a potential crisis.

Apart from medicines and fuel, this also concerns drink­ing water and food. An added risk is the dependence on im­ports from Curacao and St. Maarten.

Heerma confirms that there are no strategic reserves. “On the other hand, there are regu­lar stocks on the islands from which they can draw. You also endorse this regarding fuel and medicines.”

“In addition, various systems have been established in the event of crises to support and assist the islands if necessary,” he wrote, also on behalf of State Secretary Eric van der Burg for Kingdom Relations. There are also food stocks on the islands sufficient for sev­eral weeks to months. More­over, the ministry supports food production projects, partly to limit dependence on imports.

The supply of drinking water is indeed limited, partly be­cause it is produced from sea­water. The Human Environ­ment and Transport Inspec­torate monitors compliance with legal requirements.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives (Second Chamber of Parliament) wants an explanation from government regarding Bo­naire, St. Eustatius and Saba’s preparations for a potential crisis. The reason for this is the report concerning a lack of emergency supplies of drink­ing water, food, medicines and fuel in the Caribbean Nether­lands.

GroenLinks-PvdA MP Mikkal Tseggai received sufficient support for a so-called thirty-member debate.

“Recently, there has been a lot of talk about emergency packages, food supplies and gas reserves in the European Netherlands. It is time we also discuss the Caribbean Netherlands.”

“The Audit Chamber re­cently concluded that there are hardly any supplies in the Caribbean Netherlands in the event of disasters. On Saba, for example, there is drinking water for only one day. Incidentally, that is also contrary to European rules,” said Tseggai, who also men­tioned the higher risk of nat­ural disasters.

Most MPs felt that a sepa­rate debate in the short term was not necessary. The sub­ject can also be discussed next Wednesday during the planned general debate on the Caribbean Netherlands, said Christen Unie MP Mirjam Bikker.

However, Tseggai did receive support from MPs in her own party group as well as from D66, PvdD and Denk. That is enough for a thirty-member debate normally scheduled for the longer term.

The Daily Herald.