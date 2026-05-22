Formal Search Concludes for Erik Matthijsen

He was last seen in the Well’s Bay area. Despite extensive and intense efforts, searchers have not found him.

Over the past week, several teams have worked tirelessly to coordinate and carry out our search for Mr. Erik Matthijsen, who went missing while hiking on Wednesday May 13.

In consultation with the crisis team, we have made the difficult decision to conclude the search for Erik.

“This is not the outcome that any of us have wished for,” said Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. “Our thoughts and sympathy remain with Erik’s family, friends, and colleagues and all those who know him. While the search as of today is concluded, we hope that in due time, there will be a final closure to this tragedy.”

We also extend our gratitude to everyone involved in the search, including the USAR.NL team, the police department, the fire department, the Saba Conservation Foundation, the Ministry of Defense, the Dutch Marines, the Ministry of VWS, the fire department of Saint Martin, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, the Ministry of Justice and Security and the National Crisis Center, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam, Hanab Connectivity Solutions and all its subcontractors working on the Mt. Scenery Tower Project, and all the local volunteers and partners.

Out of consideration for Erik’s loved ones, we ask for your understanding and respect during this difficult time.

If at any point in time, you or someone you know comes across anything related to or believed to be related to Erik Matthijsen, we urge you to reach out to the local police at 911 immediately.

Timeline

13 May – Local authorities received reports of a missing hiker: Erik Matthijssen. He had last been seen at around 11 a.m. in the Wells Bay area and did not return to his accommodation.

Matthijssen is a medic on the team of the contractor hired by the Ministry of Defense to work on the Mount Scenery Tower project.

Initial searches were made in the evening on the roads from Fort Bay towards Well’s Bay, as well as with thermal imaging drones. The use of the drones carried on well into the night and restarted in the early morning of the next day.

14 May – 4 ground teams (consisting of 6 people each) went along trails in the identified search area. Drones were extensively used to check areas that the ground teams could not cover.

At the same time, a Coast Guard team that had been stationed in Sint Eustatius began searching coastal areas from their boat along with drone assistance. Additionally, the Coast Guard flew over with the DASH patrol airplane to get a better aerial view. The helicopter of the Mt. Scenery Project did the same.

Marines from the Detachment on Sint Maarten arrived in the afternoon and immediately proceeded onto the trails to support the search.

15 May – At around 5:15 a.m., Marines continued the search using thermal drones in identified areas with support of local teams. Search efforts continued throughout the day, including with support from the helicopter from the Mt. Scenery Project and the medical evacuation helicopter.

16 May – Searches continued in the early morning. In the afternoon two dogs and handlers arrived on the island from the French Fire Department based on Saint Martin. Combined searches by teams with the assistance of these dogs were conducted until sunset.

17 May – Teams from USAR.NL arrived on Saba, with the first team being deployed in the afternoon to conduct searches with specially trained dogs. Searches were led with the assistance of local experienced hikers of the Saba Conservation Foundation.

18 May – Early in the morning, USAR.NL teams set out again on the search for Mr. Erik Matthijsen along the trails.

19 May – Teams were deployed again early in the morning with the guidance of local hikers of Saba Conservation Foundation and assistance of USAR.NL with specially trained dogs. A drone search was also conducted.

20 May – This marked one week since Erik Matthijsen was last seen.

Ground teams continued on trails, with the assistance of specially trained dogs of the Netherlands Urban Search and Rescue (USAR.NL). The Coast Guard also did another round of coastal checks in the afternoon.

21 May – The search continued with the help of the Coast Guard, USAR.NL and divers from the Saba Conservation Foundation. Despite best efforts, Erik has not been found. The decision was then taken for the formal search to be concluded.

PES