Public auction of immovable properties: July 7th

At the request of: Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) N.V., registered at the Bonaire Chamber of Commerce and Industry under number 0130, a legal entity established in Bonaire, with office address Bulevar Gobernador, Nicolaas Debrot #70, Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands;

hereinafter to be referred to as “Creditor”, who elects in this matter domicile at the notary office of M.D. Bouterse LL.M, civil law notary of the Public Entities Sint Eustatius and Saba, having offices at Coble Stone Road #3-A, The Bottom, Saba, Caribbean Netherlands, hereinafter referred to as “civil law notary”;

have I, Marisol Angelique Anselma Bernabela as deputy of Bonaire, process-server for Civil matters at the Court of First Instance of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius en Saba and the Court of First Instance of Bonaire, St. Eustatius en Saba, Station Bonaire, residing in Bonaire and and having offices at Kaya Industria 17a (South Beach Plaza) te Bonaire,

Served notice to:

Mr. B.I. Caldwell, the heirs of Ms. S.A. Shah Caldwell, the heirs of Ms. K. Pendleton and the heirs of W.A. Caldwell, currently of no known address or place of residence on Saba, Caribbean Netherlands, or anywhere else. This notice shall be published op Saba News. Therefore, I am serving my writ to the Public Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance, sitting in Bonaire, who signed the original writ as read. This notice shall be published in de Staatscourant.

a parcel of land, situated on the island Saba, Caribbean Netherlands, in the district of Windwardside at Over the Peak, having an area of seven hundred and eighty-six square meters (786m²), described in Certificate of Admeasurement number 009 of nineteen hundred and eighty-two (C/A 009/1982), with the thereon-standing building and all appurtenances belonging thereto; and a parcel of land, situated on the island Saba, Caribbean Netherlands, in the district of Windwardside at Over the Peak, having an area of five hundred and fifty-six square meters (556m²), described in Certificate of Admeasurement number 006 of two thousand (C/A 006/2000), with the thereon-standing building and all appurtenances belonging thereto.

the date of the public auction of the aforementioned immovable properties will then be held in the presence of Ms. Marcia D. Bouterse, civil law notary of the Public Entities Sint Eustatius and Saba, or her deputy on July 7th, 2026 on the address of Notary Office St. Eustatius and Saba at Coble Stone Road 3-A, The Bottom, Saba, C.N.

Note that interested Buyers are allowed to provide a private bid before June 14th, 2026.The Process-Server aforementioned.

De Deurwaarder,

Marisol A.A. Bernabela