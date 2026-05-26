“Tone-Deaf” WINAIR Campaign Sparks Outrage on St. Eustatius and Saba, Forces Public Apology

Regional carrier WINAIR is facing mounting criticism from residents and political leaders on Saba and St. Eustatius after a social media campaign about airfare pricing triggered widespread backlash and forced the airline to issue a public apology.

The controversy erupted after WINAIR on Monday morning posted a promotional reel highlighting the challenges of operating flights to Saba and Statia, including difficult weather conditions, specialized pilot training and operations at Saba’s famously short runway.

However, the campaign quickly drew anger because of captions in the reel suggesting that residents of Saba and St. Eustatius expected to pay little or even “zero” for flights to the islands. Many residents interpreted the wording as mocking long-standing complaints about high airfare prices and unreliable service to the two islands, where air transportation is widely viewed as an essential public lifeline rather than a luxury.

Within hours, criticism spread rapidly across Facebook and other social media platforms, with dozens of residents accusing the airline of being dismissive toward communities that depend heavily on WINAIR for medical travel, education, government business and family connections.

One of the most widely shared reactions came from Saba resident Laura Boatswain, who wrote that while she appreciated the skill required to operate flights into Saba, the message gave the impression that the airline did not value residents “as customers whatsoever.”

Another heavily liked response described the campaign as “tone deaf,” arguing that residents already support the airline despite “high fares, inconsistent service, delays, cancellations, and years of having limited alternatives.”

Several commenters also questioned how the reel had been approved in the first place. One resident called the campaign “very unprofessional and disrespectful,” while another stated that the apology appeared to have been issued only because of the scale of the public backlash.

As criticism intensified, WINAIR later removed the reel and issued a public apology.

“Winair acknowledges the concerns raised regarding a recent social media post involving Saba and Statia,” the airline stated. “We sincerely apologize to the communities of Saba and Statia.”

The airline added that it values its longstanding relationship with both islands and remains committed to “listening, learning, and serving our communities responsibly.”

Despite the apology, criticism continued throughout the day, with many residents saying the issue went beyond a single social media post and reflected broader frustrations about the affordability and reliability of regional air travel.

Political response

The controversy also prompted a political response on Saba. The Party for Progress, Equality and Prosperity (PEP) faction in the Island Council announced that it had formally alerted the Kingdom Relations Committee of the Dutch Second Chamber about the incident.

In a public statement shared by Island Council Member Julio Every, the faction said it considered the message “inappropriate,” particularly given the essential nature of air connectivity for Saba and St. Eustatius.

The council members further linked the incident to ongoing discussions about affordability, reliability and public-service standards for air transportation within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

BES-Reporter.