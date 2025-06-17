Steering Committee in The Hague Reviews Saba Package Progress; Milestones of Black Rocks Harbor Project Also Highlighted

Saba’s leadership team concluded productive meetings with Dutch government counterparts this week, demonstrating tangible progress on the Saba Package development framework and Black Rocks Harbor infrastructure project during steering committee sessions on June 14.
Strategic Review of Saba Package
Chaired by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), the high-level discussions included:
- Island Governor Jonathan Johnson
- Commissioner Bruce Zagers
- Project Bureau Head Nicole Johnson
Key focus areas aligned with Saba’s 2030 Sustainable Development Roadmap:
✔ Enhanced connectivity (transportation/digital infrastructure)
✔ Integrated spatial planning for climate resilience
✔ Governance modernization initiatives
✔ Food security programs to reduce import dependency
“These meetings ensure our development agenda maintains momentum through transparent, collaborative governance,” stated Commissioner Zagers.
Black Rocks Harbor: Engineering Breakthroughs Achieved
A dedicated session with Ministry of Infrastructure (IenW) officials and project engineers revealed major advancements:
1. Environmental Milestone:
-
Successful completion of coral relocation program, exceeding ecological compliance standards
2. Engineering Validation:
- 3D hydrodynamic modeling tested at UK’s HR Wallingford laboratories (June 10)
- Confirmed structural resilience against Category 5 hurricane conditions
- Commissioner Zagers witnessed real-time wave impact simulations
3. Next-Phase Preparations:
- Final design adjustments based on test results
- Tender process for main construction phase (Q3 2025)
Commitment to Collaborative Development
The meetings reinforced the Netherlands-Saba cooperation framework, with both parties agreeing to:
- Quarterly progress reviews
- Joint technical working groups for harbor construction oversight
- Knowledge-sharing programs with Dutch water management experts
“Black Rocks Harbor isn’t just infrastructure—it’s about securing Saba’s economic future while protecting our marine ecosystem,” emphasized Governor Johnson.
PES