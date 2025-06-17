Steering Committee in The Hague Reviews Saba Package Progress; Milestones of Black Rocks Harbor Project Also Highlighted

Strategic Review of Saba Package

Chaired by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), the high-level discussions included:

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

Commissioner Bruce Zagers

Project Bureau Head Nicole Johnson

Key focus areas aligned with Saba’s 2030 Sustainable Development Roadmap:

✔ Enhanced connectivity (transportation/digital infrastructure)

✔ Integrated spatial planning for climate resilience

✔ Governance modernization initiatives

✔ Food security programs to reduce import dependency

“These meetings ensure our development agenda maintains momentum through transparent, collaborative governance,” stated Commissioner Zagers.

Black Rocks Harbor: Engineering Breakthroughs Achieved

A dedicated session with Ministry of Infrastructure (IenW) officials and project engineers revealed major advancements:

1. Environmental Milestone:

Successful completion of coral relocation program, exceeding ecological compliance standards

2. Engineering Validation:

3D hydrodynamic modeling tested at UK’s HR Wallingford laboratories (June 10)

Confirmed structural resilience against Category 5 hurricane conditions

Commissioner Zagers witnessed real-time wave impact simulations

3. Next-Phase Preparations:

Final design adjustments based on test results

Tender process for main construction phase (Q3 2025)

Commitment to Collaborative Development

The meetings reinforced the Netherlands-Saba cooperation framework, with both parties agreeing to:

Quarterly progress reviews

Joint technical working groups for harbor construction oversight

Knowledge-sharing programs with Dutch water management experts

“Black Rocks Harbor isn’t just infrastructure—it’s about securing Saba’s economic future while protecting our marine ecosystem,” emphasized Governor Johnson.

PES