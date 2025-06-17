Dutch govt, delays response to BES child abuse questions

The Dutch government has requested more time to respond to parliamentary questions regarding child abuse on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands), citing delays in gathering the necessary information.
The same delay applies to questions about criminal cases involving minors across the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, including the autonomous countries Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten.
The initial questions, submitted by right-wing Christian Union (ChristenUnie) Members of Parliament (MPs) Don Ceder and Miriam Bikker, focused on the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse.
Since 2013, serious offences such as child rape arc no longer subject to a statute of limitations in European Netherlands. This change allows survivors to report abuse whenever they are ready, ensuring suspects can be prosecuted regardless of how long ago the offence occurred.
However, in the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba). a 12-year statute of limitations still applies. Ceder and Bikker questioned whether such a disparity is acceptable.
“Do you share the view that children’s rights arc universal and should not depend on geographic location within the Kingdom? Are you willing to urgently work toward aligning the statute of limitations in the BES islands with those in European Netherlands, so that serious sexual crimes against minors can no longer expire there either?” they asked, adding that a special fast-track procedure could be appropriate. The MPs also raised concerns about inconsistencies in how minor suspects are treated in court. In European Netherlands, criminal proceedings involving individuals under 18 are always held behind closed doors. In the Caribbean Netherlands and the autonomous countries, this protection applies only to suspects under 16. This difference, according to Ceder, conflicts with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
“Do you consider it acceptable that 16- and 17-year-olds — who are still legally minors and often in critical stages of development — can face public trial in parts of the Kingdom, while they are protected by closed hearings in European Netherlands?” Ceder asked. He called on the State Secretaries for Justice and for Kingdom Relations to raise the issue with the autonomous countries.
No response has yet been provided to these questions, with the government citing a lack of complete information as the reason for the delay.
The Daily Herald.