BES islands utilities gathered in Bonaire

Utilities providers from the so-called BES Islands (Bo­naire, St. Eustatius and Saba) gathered in Bonaire last week for a series of meetings with the Nether­lands Authority for Con­sumers & Markets (ACM), to focus on regulations and tariff policy for the coming years.

Representatives from Sta­tia Utility Company Stuco, Saba Electric Company, Contour Global Bonaire (CGB) and Water and En­ergy Bonaire (WEB) par­ticipated in this dialogue with the ACM. Discussions included the growing de­mand for energy and the necessary investments in infrastructure, the pressure associated with the energy transition and concerns about the reduction of sub­sidies for consumers, which could have a negative im­pact on business operations and continuity of service provision.

The tariff dialogue was the main reason for the visit. At the same time, the event of­fered a valuable opportu­nity to strengthen coopera­tion and share knowledge in a more informal setting. On this occasion, WEB or­ganised a dinner, where the partners reflected not only on operational matters, but also on the importance of solidarity and cooperation between the islands.

“Although the focus was on the strategic dialogue with the ACM, we recog­nise the value of spending time together to strengthen relationships,” said Joanne Nicastia, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of WEB.

“By building on shared ideas and experiences, we are working on a stronger foundation for sustainable cooperation.”

The utilities providers re­affirmed their continued commitment to continue working together on sus­tainable and resilient utili­ties for all communities on the BES islands.

