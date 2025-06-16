BES islands utilities gathered in Bonaire

Utilities providers from the so-called BES Islands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) gathered in Bonaire last week for a series of meetings with the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM), to focus on regulations and tariff policy for the coming years.
Representatives from Statia Utility Company Stuco, Saba Electric Company, Contour Global Bonaire (CGB) and Water and Energy Bonaire (WEB) participated in this dialogue with the ACM. Discussions included the growing demand for energy and the necessary investments in infrastructure, the pressure associated with the energy transition and concerns about the reduction of subsidies for consumers, which could have a negative impact on business operations and continuity of service provision.
The tariff dialogue was the main reason for the visit. At the same time, the event offered a valuable opportunity to strengthen cooperation and share knowledge in a more informal setting. On this occasion, WEB organised a dinner, where the partners reflected not only on operational matters, but also on the importance of solidarity and cooperation between the islands.
“Although the focus was on the strategic dialogue with the ACM, we recognise the value of spending time together to strengthen relationships,” said Joanne Nicastia, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of WEB.
“By building on shared ideas and experiences, we are working on a stronger foundation for sustainable cooperation.”
The utilities providers reaffirmed their continued commitment to continue working together on sustainable and resilient utilities for all communities on the BES islands.
The Daily Herald.