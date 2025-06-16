Advisory Council: BES often overlooked in national spatial development strategies

In its newly published advisory report titled “Together Towards Better: Recommendations for National Policy on the Physical Domain in the Caribbean Netherlands”, the Council for the Environment and Infrastructure RLI emphasizes that Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) are often overlooked by the Dutch government when it comes to infrastructure and spatial development. The Council calls for a fundamental shift in approach.
The RLI is an independent advisory body to the Dutch government and Parliament, offering solicited and unsolicited advice on strategic issues in the areas of spatial planning, infrastructure, environment, housing, agriculture, and public safety.
The Council’s report was formally presented on Friday on behalf of Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Judith Uitermark to Roald Lapperre, Director General of Kingdom Relations.
The islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba face significant challenges in the physical living environment, including a chronic shortage of quality housing and poorly maintained road infrastructure. Despite being fully incorporated into the Netherlands since October 10,2010, the islands continue to experience unacceptable disparities compared to European Netherlands, the RLI concluded.
The Council found that the islands are frequently excluded from national policies concerning the physical living environment. According to the RLI, this oversight is compounded by a lack of structural funding for basic government tasks on the islands, creating a situation of persistent inequality when compared to the European part of the country.
Additionally, both local and national governments lack the capacity to effectively tackle the complex issues in the region. Although policy initiatives in European Netherlands have intensified in recent years, the same level of attention and investment has not been extended to the Caribbean territories—despite repeated commitments from the Dutch government to treat all parts of the Kingdom equally.
Three recommendations
To address the persistent disparities between the Caribbean Netherlands and the European part of the country, the RLI proposes three concrete steps to ensure a more equitable quality of life for all Dutch citizens.
First, the Council calls for the joint establishment of shared ambitions between the Dutch government and the island authorities, developed in consultation with local residents and businesses. While responsibilities are broadly defined, the specific quality standards that policies should achieve remain unclear and must be explicitly set.
Second, the RLI emphasizes the need to strengthen capacity and cooperation through adequate, longterm national funding and a more flexible partnership approach. Effective implementation, the Council notes, requires not only resources but also trust and political commitment. It recommends a multi-year collaboration programme aligned with the National Programme for Vital Regions, which should be expanded to include the Caribbean Netherlands.
Lastly, the Council urges that the Caribbean Netherlands be integrated into the national policy process from the very beginning. Despite a 2019 commitment to do so, this inclusion is often neglected in practice. To change this, the RLI advises publishing an annual overview of planned policies in the physical domain, clearly stating how the Caribbean territories will be involved, and ensuring they can access funding and support programmes currently restricted to European Netherlands. The RLI’s message is clear: equal citizenship must come with equal standards. If the Netherlands is to live up to its constitutional commitment to all its citizens—regardless of geography—then the Caribbean Netherlands must be treated as a full partner in national policy.
