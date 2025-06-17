Juancho E. Irausquin Airport Delegation Participates in CARIBAVIA 2025, Highlighting Regional Aviation and Tourism Collaboration

Representatives from the Juancho E. Irausquin Airport (SABA) recently attended the 7th Annual CARIBAVIA Conference in St. Barthélemy, engaging in critical discussions on aviation connectivity, sustainability, and tourism development across the Caribbean.

The event, hosted by the Government of Saint-Barthélemy and the St. Barth Tourism Committee, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to address key challenges and opportunities in the regional aviation sector. Airport Manager Maegan Hassell and Aerodrome Flight Information Service Officer (AFISO) Derrick Johnson represented SABA, joining delegates from St. Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, the U.S., and the UAE.

Key Conference Themes

Enhancing regional and global air connectivity

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in aviation and tourism

Aviation investment as a driver of economic growth

Sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship

Highlights from the Event

Niche Tourism Opportunities: Aviation marketing expert Leslie Chin highlighted the potential of Chinese-Canadian travelers (a market of 1.7 million), emphasizing demand for safe, high-quality, and family-friendly destinations, aligning with SABA’s offerings.

Aviation Workforce Development: Participants emphasized the importance of STEM-focused aviation education in schools to address global workforce shortages and inspire Caribbean youth to pursue careers in the sector.

Sustainable Aviation Solutions: A TECNAM aircraft display showcased fuel-efficient, short-haul planes, sparking discussions on modernizing regional fleets for inter-island travel.

A Call for Regional Collaboration

With global geopolitical shifts impacting travel and trade, CARIBAVIA 2025 reinforced the importance of Caribbean unity in strengthening aviation resilience, tourism growth, and economic development.

The Juancho E. Irausquin Airport team returns with valuable insights to further enhance SABA’s role in the region’s aviation and tourism landscape.

PES