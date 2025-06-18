Saba Delegation Participates in Historic 100th VNG Congress in Eindhoven

A delegation from Saba, including Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Island Council members, and the Island Registrar, joined over 3,000 municipal leaders at the 100th Annual Congress of the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG). Held under the theme “Together We Make the Future,” the milestone event brought together mayors, legislators, council members, and civil servants from across the Kingdom of the Netherlands to share insights and strengthen collaboration.

Royal Opening Highlights Municipal Leadership

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander officially inaugurated the congress, emphasizing the critical role of municipalities in addressing both local and global challenges.

“In your streets and neighborhoods, the small and the big worlds intersect. It’s about parking lots and plantations, but also about how global politics cast shadows over local communities. You carry your communities in your hearts—I deeply appreciate the dedication of mayors, legislators, council members, and municipal staff,” said the King.

The VNG Congress serves as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and inter-municipal cooperation. Governor Johnson highlighted its value, stating, “This is an exceptional opportunity to connect with peers, share ideas, and explore partnerships that benefit our communities.”

Caribbean Collaboration Takes Center Stage

A dedicated networking lunch united representatives from Saba, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Aruba, and Curaçao. Discussions focused on shared challenges—such as geographic isolation, logistical constraints, and equitable service delivery—while exploring joint solutions. VNG Chairman and Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma made a special appearance, welcoming the island delegates and affirming their growing role within the VNG network.

Governor Francis Advocates for Stronger Island Ties

St. Eustatius Island Governor Alida Francis delivered a compelling address, underscoring the importance of the islands’ participation.

“We—Sint Eustatius, Bonaire, and Saba—are proud to advance the Caribbean Desk agreement signed last year by our three Governors,” said Francis. “This is more than symbolism; we’ve already welcomed professional support teams and are seeing tangible results.”

She praised the active involvement of Caribbean Netherlands council members in capacity-building sessions, noting, “These trainings are essential for strengthening local democracy.”

Francis also highlighted the VNG’s role in fostering connections: “Though 9,000 kilometers apart, our challenges mirror those of regions like the Wadden Islands. Collaboration is not just beneficial—it’s vital.”

Referencing the Light Agreement on Borderline Cooperation (LOE), she announced a new working group to identify shared priorities. “Our recent BES Summit in The Hague also reinforced the need for small islands to have a stronger voice. This congress is a key platform to exchange ideas and build sustainable partnerships.”

A Congress of Cross-Kingdom Significance

The 100th VNG Congress emphasized the importance of unity across the Dutch Kingdom, particularly as Caribbean municipalities seek increased visibility, resources, and opportunities for resilience building. For Saba and its fellow islands, the event marked another step toward deeper collaboration and stronger local governance.

PES