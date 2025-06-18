Public Health Strengthens Mental Health Support Through Training and Community Collaboration

The Public Health Department Saba is proud to announce significant progress in its mission to enhance mental health wellbeing across the community, marked by the successful completion of a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training on June 9th and 10th, 2025. This initiative reflects Public Health’s strategic commitment to fostering mental health awareness and building a collaborative, sustainable framework for future support, always by and for the people of Saba.

Led by certified trainer Elton Villarreal, the intensive MHFA program equipped participants with essential skills to recognize, understand, and respond effectively to signs of mental health challenges and substance use disorders. By empowering community members to provide initial support and guide individuals toward professional help, this training strengthens Saba’s collective ability to offer compassionate, informed care. Attendees included representatives from key organizations such as Comprehensive School Saba, Saba Reach Foundation, the Community Development and Culture Department, the Public Health and Sports Department, and Absolute Child Care.

“Empowering our frontline professionals and community members with Mental Health First Aid skills is a pivotal step in reducing stigma and fostering a more supportive environment for all,” said Menno Bakker, Head of the Public Health Department. “Timely, knowledgeable assistance can make a profound difference in someone’s mental health journey.”

Alongside these training efforts, Public Health is advancing a comprehensive mental health framework designed to serve the entire community. Developed through a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach, the framework has already benefited from two productive meetings, incorporating insights from healthcare providers, social support organizations, and community leaders. This ensures future initiatives are inclusive, effective, and tailored to Saba’s unique needs.

To further promote mental health awareness, Public Health—in partnership with the Community Development and Culture Department—will launch outreach campaigns under the slogan:

“Speak. Ask. Belong. Accept.”

This message embodies the department’s vision:

Speak openly about mental health challenges.

Ask for help without shame.

Belong to a supportive community.

Accept oneself and others with compassion.

Upcoming initiatives will focus on normalizing conversations, reducing stigma, and fostering a culture of understanding. Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Public Health invites all community members to join these efforts as we work toward a healthier, more resilient Saba. Together, we can create a future where mental wellbeing is a shared priority.