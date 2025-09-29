State Secretary acknowledges discontent on BES over return of Govt representative

Caretaker State Secretary for King­dom Relations and Digita­lization Eddie van Marum says he understands the frustration on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba about the Dutch government’s decision to retain the role of Kingdom Representa­tive (“Rijksvertegenwoor­diger”), despite earlier agreements to abolish the position.

“I can imagine that people feel uncomfortable, espe­cially if different agree­ments were made in the past,” Van Marum said Fri­day during an online press conference with Caribbean media. “But the question is ultimately about gover­nance. In the Netherlands we have municipalities, above them provinces, and then the national govern­ment. At every level there is the possibility to intervene and to support the level be­low.”

Local leaders objected after the Dutch Cabinet reversed a 2024 agreement made with former D66 state secretary Alexandra van Huffelen to scrap the position, following advice from the Council of State to improve relations with the islands. Her successor, PVV state secretary Ferenc Zsolt Szabo, decided to keep the post, citing weak performance by Bonaire’s Executive Council in ad­dressing issues at the waste management company

Selibon. Van Marum, from the BBB, is continuing that policy.

Island officials argue that The Hague cannot unilat­erally reverse earlier com­mitments, insisting the Van Huffelen agreement should remain the foundation for talks.

Van Marum maintains that the position can add value if implemented differently. “The days of The Hague dictating what must bedone are long behind us,” he said. “I want this role to ensure that the interests of both local governments and residents are represented in The Hague, but also that the islands hear clearly what is expected in return. It should be a reciprocal role.”

The state secretary will visit the three islands in the second half of October, where he plans to discuss the matter directly with lo­cal leaders. “We need to have a real conversation to address the pain points and ensure that everyone feels comfortable with how the role is defined,” he said.

