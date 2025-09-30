From 11 November: BSN for Residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba

Starting 11 November 2025, residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will receive a citizen service number (BSN). Following approval by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Civil Affairs Departments of the three islands can now issue BSNs to their residents.

During the BSN collection weeks, which begin on 11 November, residents can pick up their personal BSN letter. After these weeks, a BSN can always be requested at the Civil Affairs Department. Residents who already have a BSN will keep the same number but may also collect a confirmation letter.

State Secretary Van Marum stated:

“This is another important step towards providing equal services to the residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. I believe it is important that residents are well informed about what the new digital possibilities mean for them. That is why residents are being informed about what the BSN is and how to use it safely. All information is available in multiple languages, both online and offline. We are doing everything we can to reach as many residents as possible.”

Better Government Services

The introduction of the BSN is the first step toward enabling residents to use online government services. With the BSN, all residents will have a unique personal identification number that can be used across government agencies.

The BSN can also be used to apply for a DigiD login. In the coming years, government organisations in the Caribbean Netherlands will gradually transition to using the BSN and DigiD as their systems are updated. This will allow residents to increasingly handle their affairs with government agencies securely and conveniently online.

