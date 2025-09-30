Saba Tourist Bureau Unveils Season 3 of Award-Winning “Faces of Saba” Series

The Saba Tourist Bureau today announced the premiere of Season 3 of Faces of Saba, its acclaimed storytelling initiative that illuminates the vibrant personalities and cultural fabric defining this Caribbean island destination.

Building on the success of previous seasons, Faces of Saba has established itself as an authentic platform spotlighting the individuals who shape Saba’s distinctive tourism identity—from hospitality professionals and artists to conservationists and community leaders. The third season continues this mission by presenting genuine narratives that showcase the island’s resilience, cultural pride, and renowned hospitality.

Season 3 Featured Participants

This season profiles eleven exceptional individuals representing the breadth of Saba’s creative and professional community:

Vernisha Robinson – Immigration Officer

– Immigration Officer Anna Keene – Manager, Handmade on Saba & Resident Artist, The Studio

– Manager, Handmade on Saba & Resident Artist, The Studio Jochem Batstra – Founder, Event 66 Fitness Events

– Founder, Event 66 Fitness Events JoBean Chambers – Owner, Glass Artist & Instructor

– Owner, Glass Artist & Instructor Chris Johnson – Owner, Amonhana Restaurant

– Owner, Amonhana Restaurant Alwin Hylkema – Saba Research Center

– Saba Research Center Guyquade Lavia (Budu) – Artist & Designer

– Artist & Designer Steve Hughes – Chef, The Hideaway Restaurant

– Chef, The Hideaway Restaurant Lisette Beltrán – Owner & Mixologist, Colibri Café

– Owner & Mixologist, Colibri Café Anisa Heyliger – Sales Associate, Trail Shop

– Sales Associate, Trail Shop Tom Brokke – Saba Conservation Foundation

“We are deeply grateful to this season’s participants, whose dedication and passion exemplify the spirit of Saba,” said a Saba Tourist Bureau representative. “Their stories illuminate not only the richness of our tourism sector but also foster community pride and offer visitors meaningful connections to our island’s authentic character.”

How to Watch

New episodes premiere every Saturday on the Saba Tourist Bureau’s digital platforms:

For more information about Faces of Saba and Saba’s tourism offerings, visit the Saba Tourist Bureau’s social media channels or contact [contact information].

Saba Tourist Bureau