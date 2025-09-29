Naturalisation after 10 instead of 5 years

The Dutch government wants to double the minimum residency requirement for naturalisation from five to ten consecutive years of legal residence within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The proposal, put forward by State Secretary for Justice and Security Arno Rutte (VVD), was approved by the Council of Ministers in The Hague on Friday to be released for public consultation.

The measure would apply across the entire kingdom, meaning not only the European Netherlands but also Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten, and the special munici­palities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

In addition to the longer resi­dency period, applicants would still need to demonstrate suf­ficient integration into Dutch society. According to the gov­ernment, the extension aims to ensure that Dutch nationality is granted only to people who have built a genuine and lasting bond with the kingdom.

“By extending the naturalisa­tion period from five to ten years, we make sure that people have a stronger connection to our king­dom and are truly well integrated before becoming Dutch citizens,” said Rutte.

The draft law will now enter a two-month public consultation phase, during which anyone can provide feedback. The collected responses will be considered be­fore the proposal is submitted to the Council of State and subse­quently debated in the “Tweede Kamer” (Dutch House of Repre­sentatives).

The Daily Herald.