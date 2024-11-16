Sea & Learn Foundation coordinates local coastal cleanups in January

Efforts to address marine litter on Saba are gaining momentum as the Sea & Learn Foundation (SLF) prepares to launch a new initiative aimed at understanding and mitigating coastal waste. Information collected about the quantity and types of litter will be used to raise awareness, guide policy, and bolster litter reduction initiatives.

SLF’s Coastal Cleanup Initiative

Beginning in January 2025, SLF will conduct quarterly, targeted cleanups at two key coastal sites: Tent Beach and Spring Bay. These cleanups will focus on collecting standardized data about the types and amounts of marine litter in these areas. By contributing to a global dataset, Saba will play an active role in understanding marine litter trends worldwide.

The methodology for this project follows the guidelines of the OSPAR Convention, a collaborative effort by 15 governments and the EU to protect the North-East Atlantic’s marine environment. Using OSPAR’s scientifically rigorous protocols ensures that the data collected on Saba can be directly compared to other regions, adding valuable insights to global marine litter studies.

Background: A Growing Concern

The initiative builds on the success of similar projects in the Dutch Caribbean. In 2018, the WWF-NL Dutch Caribbean Program introduced OSPAR beach litter monitoring in Bonaire. Analysis of data in 2024 revealed significantly higher levels of litter in Bonaire compared to the European Netherlands, along with an alarming upward trend over time. These findings prompted the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, along with Rijkswaterstaat, to support a broader implementation of the OSPAR monitoring protocol in the Dutch Caribbean.

Why Does This Matter?

Marine litter presents a critical environmental challenge, threatening ecosystems, wildlife, and local livelihoods. For Caribbean communities, marine debris impacts fisheries, tourism, and human health. Regular monitoring offers a cost-effective way to gather data that informs solutions and measures the success of mitigation efforts.

On Saba, SLF is collaborating with Clean Coast Bonaire to ensure effective training, survey site selection, and initial assessments. By adopting a standardized approach, the data collected will support local, regional, and international initiatives to combat marine litter, while fostering awareness and driving actionable change.

How to Get Involved

SLF will conduct surveys at designated 50-meter sections of Tent Beach and Spring Bay each quarter (January, April, July, October). To ensure data accuracy, SLF requests that no organized cleanups occur at these locations outside of their scheduled efforts. However, SLF encourages community members to join their work and support this vital research.

Operational Director Emily Malsack invites community members to get involved, saying:

“If you’re interested in supporting this important research, we’d love for you to join us. Please contact SLF for details about free training opportunities and upcoming events.”

For more information, reach out to the Sea & Learn Foundation and help make a difference in protecting Saba’s marine environment.

SLF