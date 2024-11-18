Column: Saba, I Really, Really Love You By Marijke Geelhoed

Marijke Geelhoed approved the publishing of her last column on the site DossierKoninkrijksRelaties before leaving Saba for Bonaire.

Anyone following the news knows that education on Saba is in dire straits—an understatement, to say the least. As yet another group of professionals investigates recent years’ events, more skeletons tumble out of closets. The revelations are disheartening. Facts are laid bare, opinions are shared—sometimes muddled together—creating an atmosphere of confusion and frustration. What remains undeniable is that one group bears the brunt of it all: the students.

In the year and a half, I’ve had the privilege of living and working here, I had hoped to witness tangible improvements for the students. Sadly, that hope was in vain. In the schools, teachers give their all, working tirelessly in challenging circumstances. Yet, it feels like bailing water with the tap left running. Reports and studies repeatedly point out that the root of the problem is not (just) the teachers but systemic mismanagement.

Organizations come and go, each conducting investigations and assessments. The amount spent on flights to Saba alone is staggering, yet the results remain elusive. It’s both incomprehensible and unacceptable. Who will take charge? Who will understand that education reform cannot be a long, drawn-out process? Every year of delay translates to another year of lost student potential.

Now, to the title of this column. Every morning, as the gardener comes by to trim the trees and pull weeds, his song echoes through the air: “Saba, I really, really love you.” This gardener, who also happens to be a taxi driver and singer-songwriter, has written a tune that begins with these heartfelt lyrics. It’s a song every Sabian knows by heart. All it takes is someone to sing, “Saba…” and the refrain follows almost instinctively.

It is with a heavy heart that I share that this will be my final column. My family and I have made the difficult decision to leave this beautiful island. Life sometimes takes unexpected turns, compelling us to choose a new path. Leaving is bittersweet. This place, its people, and that iconic song will remain close to our hearts. I imagine that, even in our new home, the song will often play in our living room, and we’ll sing along at the top of our lungs.

Goodbye, Saba. I really, really love you.

