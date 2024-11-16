Princess Beatrix visiting Saba

On the morning of November 15, 2024, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix arrived on the island of Saba. She was warmly welcomed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and a group of primary school children who performed a cheerful welcome song. The Princess’s visit centered on themes of nature education, conservation, and youth recreation.

Visit to the Saba Research Center

The Princess began her day at the Saba Research Center, part of the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), where various institutions conduct vital marine research. She was given a guided tour of the laboratory by Arno Verhoeven of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA)—an organization for which the Princess serves as patroness—and SCF Director Kai Wulf.

The Princess received a detailed overview of the center’s initiatives, with a particular focus on the active restoration of reef grazers essential for coral reef resilience. She also observed sea urchins and locally caught Caribbean spiny lobsters, which thrive in the rich biodiversity of the Saba Bank.

A Visit to Queen Wilhelmina Park

The next stop was the recently revitalized Queen Wilhelmina Park, named in honor of Princess Beatrix’s grandmother. Upon her arrival, children performed a song, setting a lively tone for the visit. Mascha van Werven, Director of Jantje Beton—a foundation promoting safe and engaging play areas for children—guided the Princess through the park.

As patroness of Jantje Beton, Princess Beatrix learned about the organization’s efforts to enhance recreational opportunities for youth. Representatives from the Public Entity Saba (PES) highlighted the historic stone oven at the park’s entrance and shared plans for future developments.

During her visit, Princess Beatrix interacted with young children, discussing the importance of outdoor play and sharing fond memories from her own childhood. The visit concluded with the unveiling of a new nameplate for the park, officially marking its reopening.

Afternoon at the Botanical Gardens

In the afternoon, the Princess attended an engaging presentation by SCF’s Junior Rangers at the Saba Botanical Gardens. The young conservationists showcased their reforestation efforts, including the innovative use of “seed bombs” to encourage plant and tree growth. To symbolize her support, Princess Beatrix joined the children in throwing a seed bomb into the garden.

During the visit, James “Crocodile” Johnson was honored with a lifetime achievement award in recognition of over 30 years of dedicated service to the Saba Conservation Foundation. Princess Beatrix participated in the award ceremony, adding significance to the occasion.

Conversations with Saba’s Youth

The Princess concluded her visit at The Spot, Saba’s youth center in The Bottom. She was welcomed by Suzanne Laszlo, Director of UNICEF Netherlands, as the island works toward becoming an official Child-Friendly City.

Princess Beatrix engaged in thoughtful conversations with local youth, exploring topics such as their experiences growing up on Saba, the importance of positive parenting, and the transformative power of imagination.

Departure

In the late afternoon, Princess Beatrix departed from Saba, with many residents gathering at the airport to bid her farewell. Her visit, filled with moments of learning, connection, and inspiration, reflected her ongoing commitment to nature conservation and the well-being of future generations.