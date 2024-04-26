Saturday, April 27: 10k Run & Relay

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, the 10K by Chez – Run & Relay! Well’s Bay to the Bottom move toward the Bottom to St John’s from St Johns to English Quarter and English Quarter to the top of Mountain Road (via Hell’s Gate bus stop) from 6 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to be aware of runners while navigating the roads.

Please be advised that runners will be present on the roads, and motorists are kindly urged to exercise constant caution while passing through the area. People will be positioned at special checkpoints, tasked with guiding traffic and assisting runners ensuring a continuous flow of vehicles through the roads and safety of all runners.

