Saba Tourism introduces a month of health-inspired activities

In May, the Saba Tourism Bureau introduces a month of health-inspired activities: “May Wellness & Rejuvenation Month 2024”. The Tourism Bureau is happy to share with visitors to the island about the growing trend of fitness while enjoying Saba’s nature and breathtaking scenes.

A special mention of the monthly activities is a relaxing yoga retreat collaborating with regional yoga and meditation instructors from St Maarten/St Martin and St Eustatius. Scheduled to take place May 24-26, 2024, this event aims to introduce new fitness styles to the Saba community such as Pilates and Sound Healing to promote wellness on the island while providing engaging activities for both locals and visitors alike.

The relaxing retreat weekend will begin with an opening ceremony titled “Free Your Mind” led by the owner of JOGA SXM, Niki Wozniak, and sound healing instructor, Suzy, of Yoga Lova Lova hosted at Arawak Hotel overlooking the Windwardside forest during the golden sunset hour.

The next morning will be a Bay-to-Bay walking challenge hosted by Dave Levenstone and Fit with Lee, from Cove Bay to Fort Bay. A meditative sunset cruise to cool the muscles off will follow, led by meditation instructor, Fi de Wit, from Statia, in collaboration with Sea Saba. Attendees will be able to enjoy fresh juices and healthy snacks while participating in a shamanic drumming session with a view of Saba’s famous diamond rock. To conclude the serene retreat weekend, come out and calm the body with a yin yoga class led by Raul Dhanani of JOGA SXM surrounded with bunnies, at the Harry L. Johnson Museum Park grounds in Windwardside.

During the health-inspired month, Event 66 will also host a triathlon on May 18th, 2024 catering to fitness enthusiasts.

“Creating physical and mental mindful experiences in the wellness space is a good way to bring peace on the island, while being a great workout. In addition, we have invited and worked with regional partners in order to create an unforgettable experience. During this month, there will also be healthy food and drink specials amongst various restaurants on the island,” stated Product Development Coordinator Alexis Charles.

May Wellness & Rejuvenation Month was created to become an annual event on the island, aimed at enhancing the destination’s offerings for both tourists and the community in the wellness space.

Join us for May Wellness & Rejuvenation Month 2024, celebrating healthy living and wellness, and be sure to sign up for the Saba yoga retreat weekend through the Saba Tourism Bureau.

Saba Tourism Bureau