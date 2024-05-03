Islands join the Dutch Civil Affairs Association

Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba have become members of Dutch Civil Affairs Association NVVB.

Together, they form the CASBES department and committee. The NVVB now also represents the interests of the Civil Affairs fields of the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

Kathy Snijders from St. Maarten is the chairman of the CASBES Department.

The NVVB has been the point of contact for several topics such as personal information management (which includes the registry office and the registration of person­al data), identity management and elections since 1994. Public Services and innovation are very important to the association. The NVVB sees itself as a mediator of these topics and focuses on cooperation with the public, private and scientific sectors.

Delegations from the islands attended the Annual Con­gress last week. Besides Chairman Kathy Snijders, board members of the CASBES Department are: Shanna Schil­der from Curacao, Sharin Delilah Luydens from Aruba, Justus Groen from Bonaire, Nadine de Graf-Busby from St. Eustatius and Rick van Eeden from Saba.

The Daily Herald.