Ocan new service point for benefits

Since Wednesday, May 1, Foundation Ocan is a new independent service point for those who need help to apply for benefits.
Ocan represents the interests of Dutch Caribbean people in the Netherlands, thus wants to help Dutch Caribbean people apply for benefits. This because of the continuous signs of the financial difficulties that many Dutch Caribbean persons face in the Netherlands, it was stated in a press release.
With this new service, Ocan will be able to help people in the entire country. The organisation hopes that this will contribute to the accessibility of government facilities. When it comes to government benefits, people often have many questions concerning their applications, explained Ocan. Sometimes, this results in not being able to apply or alter your application.
To this end, several members of the foundation completed a training in April 2024. Now, they will be able to answer questions about the various steps, rules and requirements.
“With a unique phone number, Ocan can communicate directly with the benefits department of the Tax Administration about questions concerning various benefits. All who ask Ocan for help will benefit from this. It contributes to our holistic approach,” says Director Lionel Martijn.
“The continuos signs of the financial difficulties that Dutch Caribbean persons in the Netherlands face are worrisome. At the same time, many are reluctant when it comes to applying for facilities that they are entitled to and that can lighten the financial load of this particular group. That is why Ocan decided to take this up. Those seeking assistance need support in various areas, that is a fact. Ocan is happy to be of better assistance to these people,” Martijn adds.
The Daily Herald.