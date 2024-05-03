Kingdom Relations Committee to spend some days on SSS islands

From Sun­day, May 5, to Thursday, May 9, the Permanent Com­mittee for Kingdom Rela­tions of the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament will pay a working visit to Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten (the SSS islands).

The trip is dedicated to an introduction of the new spokespersons to the islands. Subjects such as economic developments, sustainability, education, healthcare, hous­ing and the history of slavery are to be discussed.

The delegation consists of Committee Chairman Wieke Paulus (D66), Peter van Haasen (PVV), Raoul White (GroenLinks/PvdA), Ingrid Michon-Derkzen (VVD)

and Faith Bruyning (NSC). On Sunday, the delegation will travel from Amsterdam to St. Maarten and onwards to Saba. On Monday, the parliamentarians will hold meetings and pay visits that address economic develop­ments, housing, sustainabil­ity and connectivity.

On Tuesday, the members of Parliament will travel to St. Eustatius, where they will focus on healthcare, edu­cation and slavery history through various meetings and site visits.

On Wednesday and Thurs­day, the delegation will at­tend a meeting and site visits that revolve around housing, reconstruction after hur­ricanes, economic develop­ment and social connectivity.

They will leave on Thursday afternoon, and arrive back in the Netherlands on Friday.

At the beginning of 2025, the committee members plan to visit Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire in combination with the Inter Parliamen­tary Kingdom Consultation IPKO.

The Daily Herald.