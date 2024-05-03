Prices on Makana ferry will increase significantly on May 15th

The site BES-Reporter writes that the residents of Saba and Statia, using the Makana Ferry to travel to St. Maarten or between St. Eustatius and Saba, will see considerably higher fares for either a one-way or round-trip ticket starting May 15, 2024. The increase is the consequence of a lack of agreement of the extension of the subsidy for the Makana fares, which had kept these artificially low the first two years.

The management of Makana said in a statement that they regretted the decision and the higher fares, but had ‘no choice’ but to charge a higher, commercial fare starting May 15, 2024. The fares will be higher, pending an agreement on the exact terms of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract after May 15th.

A round-trip ticket to St. Maarten will now cost 148 dollars out of St. Eustatius and 135 dollars out of Saba. A round-trip fare between St. Eustatius and Saba will now cost 100 dollars. The biggest most expensive trip, i.e.,between St. Maarten and St. Kitts will now cost 234 dollars per round trip. Out of St. Eustatius, a round trip fare to St. Kitts will now cost 100 dollars, while a round trip between Saba and St. Kitts will go up to 150 dollars.

Comments on the news of the increased fare were in general quite negative, while some pointed out that the Makana Ferry is not to blame for the situation. Others called on the Executive Council to come out and provide information about the situation which will impact the islanders in a negative way.

BES-Reporter