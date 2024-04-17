This Saturday: Movienight showing ‘Raising our Future’ starring three of Saba’s local families

Together with the “Parenting in Action” group and the Public Entity of Saba, we invite you this Saturday to a movie night starring three of Saba’s local families. This is part of our campaign ‘Raising our Future’ that is developed together with the Public Entity of Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire.

The campaign is set to inspire positive change in the upbringing, ignite conversations and foster a sense of community among parents and caregivers alike.

Come out and be part of this beautiful event, be surprised and enjoy some nice refreshments.

Hope to see you there!

“Parenting in Action”