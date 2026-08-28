Saba’s goat removal project is not yet completed

Saba’s goat removal project began in 2021, targeting free-roaming goats that were damaging vegetation, causing erosion, and affecting coral reefs through sediment runoff. The original population was underestimated at around 5,000; the government now says the actual number was likely much higher, since roughly 8,750 goats have been removed to date (about 5,100 by local hunters). Fewer than 100 are believed to remain, though the final animals are proving hardest to track down.

Ecological Results

Satellite data show vegetation greenness increased 33.7% between 2017 and 2025, suggesting ecological recovery, though the government says longer-term monitoring is still needed.

Costs

Total funding allocated since 2019 is $2.61 million, with about $2.23 million spent by mid-2026. Major costs include external hunters ($690,000), goat farming/meat handling ($600,000), and bounty payments ($275,000, at $65/goat, paid to 12 hunters between Jan 2022–Jan 2025). Remaining funds ($383,575) will go toward training Saba’s own animal control team.

Controversy

Goat owners and hunters raised concerns about property loss, cultural traditions, carcass retrieval, and animal welfare during culling. The government maintains that since roaming goats weren’t tagged or registered, ownership couldn’t be verified, and owners aren’t entitled to compensation for illegally roaming animals under local law. It has since hired local help for carcass retrieval and trained hunters to minimize suffering.

Outlook

The program isn’t close to finished — officials expect at least 2 more years to eliminate remaining goats, plus 1–2 years of monitoring afterward, warning that stopping early could let the population rebound and waste the investment made so far.