New Water Ordering System Begins Friday

Starting Friday, August 28th, at 8:00 a.m., Public Entity Saba will launch the new centralized system for ordering and coordinating water deliveries.

With the launch of the new system, all water orders will be placed through the centralized ordering system. Orders can be placed by calling +599 416 5363 directly or through WhatsApp, or through the new online ordering system at saba-water-delivery.vercel.app/login.

The centralized system is intended to provide a clearer overview of outstanding requests and better coordinate the available water supply and trucking capacity.

Ordering Water

Telephone and WhatsApp calls can be made to +599 416 5363 during the following hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The online ordering system is available 24/7 at https://saba-water-delivery.vercel.app/login.

Please Be Patient During the Initial Launch

As the new system becomes active at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, a high volume of calls is expected, particularly during the first few days. You may receive a busy signal or experience a wait before your call can be answered.

If you need water immediately and are unable to reach dispatch by phone, you can place your request through the online ordering system. If your water situation is not urgent, please consider ordering online or waiting a few days before calling. This will help keep the telephone line available for those who may need more assistance in ordering.

How Water Requests Will Be Handled

When placing an order, you will be asked to select either Normal or Critical.

Normal requests will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. The system automatically assigns each order to one of the five participating truckers in rotation to distribute orders evenly among the truckers.

Critical should only be selected when your current water situation requires more immediate attention. You will be asked to provide additional information explaining your circumstances.

Critical requests are flagged for review by the distribution team. Based on the information you provide, the team will determine whether the request should be moved to a different position on the delivery list. The team will consider the circumstances described in the order such as vulnerable residents, available water supply, existing orders and their circumstances, and available trucking capacity.

Selecting Critical does not guarantee immediate delivery. Please ensure you provide complete and accurate information, as the distribution team can only assess a Critical request using the information submitted with the order.

Cost and Payment

The cost of delivered water remains $40 per load, with a maximum of two loads per order. Payment will continue to be made directly to the trucker at the time of delivery. No payment is collected through the centralized ordering system.

More Information

Detailed information about ordering water, including first-time orders, online account setup, ordering for multiple properties, moving to a new property, and placing future orders, is available at https://www.sabagov.nl/residents/water-services/order-ro-water-delivery

Please note that the water distribution system is still under development. Adjustments may be made as we continue to improve the ordering and distribution process.

Public Entity Saba asks for patience during the initial launch and as the new system is put into use.

PES.