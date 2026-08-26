Better consumer protection in BES

Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES islands) can achieve a stronger, more stable economy through a number of measures. Among other things, it is important that residents receive better consumer protection and that rules regarding competition are established.
This is stated by the advisory organisation “Economisch Bureau Amsterdam” (EBA). The Dutch government informed Parliament that it will respond to these recommendations in the autumn.
“According to EBA, a more coherent system for consumer protection and fair competition would contribute to better market functioning, stronger consumer protection and a more predictable business and investment climate,” wrote the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy in an explanation of the “Fair Markets, Better Protection” report.
The reason for the study was a proposal from the Social Minimum Committee Minimum for the Caribbean Netherlands in 2023 regarding the approach to poverty on the three islands. Better consumer protection and competition legislation could lead to lower prices on the islands, according to the committee chaired by Glenn Thodé. Commissioned by the ministry, EBA investigated the possibilities. Researchers concluded that consumer protection on the three islands is at the lowest level within the Kingdom. This protection is necessary because a number of entrepreneurs take advantage of their dominant position.
“During the investigation, several serious signs of anticompetitive practices were found in various sectors. (…) Additionally, there were examples of unsafe products posing significant risks to consumers,” according to EBA.
The advice is to improve consumer protection and competition policy in several phases. The first step focusses on raising awareness regarding consumer rights and improving cooperation between the organisations involved. This will be followed by the introduction of legislation. The final step is cooperation between consumer and competition organisations within the Kingdom.
Minister Heleen Herbert said the report will be studied by her ministry, the governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, the Authority for Consumers and Markets as well as other stakeholders.
“Possible next steps will be determined jointly and with due regard to the local context. Your House will be informed further about this in the autumn of 2026,” she wrote in an explanatory note.
The Daily Herald.