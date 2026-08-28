BES Islands strengthen regional cooperation through protocol training

Twentyfour professionals from Statia, Saba, and Bonaire have completed a three-day Protocol and Etiquette Training in Statia, strengthening regional cooperation and professional standards in protocol, official representation, and government communication.
The training was organised and hosted by the Statia Government from August 25th to 27th after identifying the need to further strengthen practical protocol capacity, particularly as the island prepares for major official events and visiting delegations. Colleagues from Bonaire and Saba were invited to participate, creating an opportunity to build capacity together and strengthen cooperation across the Caribbean Netherlands.
The programme covered precedence, national symbols, greeting and seating arrangements, forms of address, cultural differences, diplomatic and business etiquette, networking, and the management of official ceremonies and dignitaries. Participants also worked through practical scenarios involving interaction with dignitaries and the handling of difficult situations. The training was delivered by Protocolbureau, based in The Hague, and led by Director Bengt-Arne Hulleman.
The final day included a practical case study on Statia Day 2026 and the 250th anniversary of the First Salute, before concluding with a certificate ceremony and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Saba and Statia. The agreement was signed by Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone on behalf of Saba and Island Governor Alida Francis on behalf of Statia.
It provides a framework for closer cooperation in communication, public information, media relations, crisis and emergency communication, and protocol and ceremonial affairs. It also supports knowledge sharing, professional exchanges, joint training, and mutual assistance during major events, emergencies, and periods of increased workload.
The Statia Government thanked the governments of Bonaire and Saba, and all participating colleagues, for joining the initiative and contributing to three days of practical learning, knowledge sharing, and stronger regional cooperation.
The Daily Herald.