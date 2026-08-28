BES Islands strengthen regional cooperation through protocol training

Twentyfour professionals from Statia, Saba, and Bonaire have completed a three-day Protocol and Eti­quette Training in Statia, strengthening regional co­operation and profession­al standards in protocol, official representation, and government commu­nication.

The training was organ­ised and hosted by the Statia Government from August 25th to 27th after identifying the need to further strengthen prac­tical protocol capacity, particularly as the island prepares for major official events and visiting del­egations. Colleagues from Bonaire and Saba were invited to participate, creating an opportunity to build capacity together and strengthen coopera­tion across the Caribbean Netherlands.

The programme covered precedence, national sym­bols, greeting and seat­ing arrangements, forms of address, cultural dif­ferences, diplomatic and business etiquette, net­working, and the man­agement of official cer­emonies and dignitaries. Participants also worked through practical scenar­ios involving interaction with dignitaries and the handling of difficult situ­ations. The training was delivered by Protocolbu­reau, based in The Hague, and led by Director Bengt-Arne Hulleman.

The final day included a practical case study on Statia Day 2026 and the 250th anniversary of the First Salute, before con­cluding with a certificate ceremony and the sign­ing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Saba and Statia. The agreement was signed by Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone on behalf of Saba and Island Governor Alida Francis on behalf of Statia.

It provides a framework for closer cooperation in communication, public information, media rela­tions, crisis and emergen­cy communication, and protocol and ceremonial affairs. It also supports knowledge sharing, pro­fessional exchanges, joint training, and mutual assis­tance during major events, emergencies, and periods of increased workload.

The Statia Government thanked the governments of Bonaire and Saba, and all participating col­leagues, for joining the initiative and contributing to three days of practical learning, knowledge shar­ing, and stronger regional cooperation.

The Daily Herald.