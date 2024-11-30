Saba Strides Toward Becoming a UNICEF Child-Friendly City

Saba is actively working to become a recognized UNICEF Child-Friendly City, demonstrating a strong commitment to the well-being of children and youth by integrating children’s rights into local policy and practice. The island is one of seven municipalities participating in UNICEF’s global Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), underscoring its dedication to creating a nurturing environment for its youngest residents.

Commitment to Child-Friendly Policy

By joining the CFCI, Saba reaffirms its commitment to being a child-friendly municipality, ensuring children’s rights are central to its policies. UNICEF provides participating municipalities with tools and resources to embed these rights into governance and daily practice.

“Saba is incredibly proud to be part of this initiative as we remain committed to providing our children with an environment where they can grow,” said Commissioner Eviton Heyliger. “We recognize the lasting impact our decisions have on future generations and are excited to collaborate with UNICEF to prioritize the needs of our children.”

Officially Joining the Second Cohort of Municipalities

Saba’s participation was formalized during a signing ceremony at the UNICEF Netherlands office in The Hague. This event marked Saba’s inclusion in the second cohort of municipalities in the Netherlands to join the CFCI. Alongside Commissioner Heyliger and Suzanne Laszlo, Director of UNICEF Netherlands, representatives of Diemen, Hellendoorn, and Eemsdelta were present, as these municipalities are also part of the same cohort.

“With these four municipalities joining, they become a source of hope for children in a world facing significant challenges,” said Laszlo. “Last year, The Hague, Gooise Meren, and Sint Eustatius joined the initiative, using the Child-Friendly Checklist to assess their strengths and areas for improvement. Now, Saba and the other new municipalities will begin this journey, and we fully support them. Municipal policies play a crucial role in the development and well-being of children.”

The Child-Friendly Checklist: A Roadmap for Progress

A cornerstone of the CFCI program, the Child-Friendly Checklist, helps municipalities evaluate how well they support children’s rights and identify areas for improvement. As a “candidate municipality,” Saba will set clear goals for the coming years based on the checklist. Engaging with local partners, children, and young people, Saba will determine the key priorities that require attention.

Moving Toward a Global Recognition

Saba will implement concrete actions to achieve these goals, with the ultimate aim of earning the prestigious designation of a “Child-Friendly City.” In doing so, it will join thousands of municipalities worldwide that have embraced this international standard. Through this initiative, Saba is paving the way to a brighter future for its children, ensuring they have the opportunities and support they need to thrive.

