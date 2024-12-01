CBS: Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands Report Good Life Satisfaction Despite Financial Challenges

In 2021, approximately 9 in 10 residents of the Caribbean Netherlands rated their lives at 7 or higher on a 10-point scale, reflecting widespread life satisfaction. St. Eustatius had the highest percentage of satisfied residents (93%), followed closely by Saba and Bonaire at 88% each. However, this overall contentment exists alongside relatively low material prosperity. In 2022, the median income in the Caribbean Netherlands ranged from 60% to 70% of that in the European Netherlands, highlighting a notable gap in economic well-being.

One-quarter of minors in the region were at risk of poverty, and income inequality remained pronounced. These findings come from the 2024 Monitor of Well-being Caribbean Netherlands, published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). The report, still under development, focuses on the “here and now” dimension of well-being and incorporates nine of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2016-2023. Bonaire has a population of 25,100, while Saba and St. Eustatius are home to 2,100 and 3,200 residents, respectively.

Financial Satisfaction Lags Behind Life Satisfaction

While life satisfaction remains high, financial satisfaction is significantly lower. In 2021, 75% of Bonaire’s residents reported being satisfied with their financial situation, compared to 70% on St. Eustatius and 62% on Saba. A notable portion of the population struggles to make ends meet: 20% on Bonaire, 23% on Saba, and 32% on St. Eustatius. The financial struggles are particularly concerning for minors, with 25% of children on Bonaire and Saba, and 28% on St. Eustatius, at risk of poverty in 2022. The percentage of children at risk increased on Bonaire between 2021 and 2022.

Persistent Income Inequality

In 2022, the Caribbean Netherlands’ median income remained at 60-70% of that in the European Netherlands. Disposable incomes on Saba increased to $23,800, while those on St. Eustatius and Bonaire were $21,200 and $19,500, respectively. Income inequality is stark: the top 20% of households earned 7 to 9 times more than the bottom 20%. St. Eustatius was the only island where income inequality showed signs of improvement. The income disparity in the European Netherlands was significantly lower, with the top earners making 4.1 times more than the lowest earners.

Strong Labor Market Participation but Modest Educational Attainment

Despite modest material well-being, labor participation in the Caribbean Netherlands is high. In 2022, St. Eustatius and Bonaire each had a net labor participation rate of 73%, slightly surpassing the rate in the European Netherlands. Saba’s participation rate was 67%. However, a significant portion of the labor force—over half on Bonaire and St. Eustatius—held only VMBO, MBO-1, or primary-level education as their highest qualification.

Despite these educational attainment levels, satisfaction with educational opportunities was relatively high, with over 70% of residents aged 15 and older expressing contentment. Satisfaction ranged from 72% on Saba to 75% on St. Eustatius, compared to 85% in the European Netherlands.

In summary, while life satisfaction is high in the Caribbean Netherlands, economic challenges such as income inequality and poverty remain pressing issues. The region’s well-being report underscores the complex interplay between life satisfaction, financial stability, and long-term sustainability.

CBS