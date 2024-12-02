Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) held its graduation ceremony on Saturday evening for the 15 graduates of the class of 2023-2024, who sat the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examina­tions, and final examinations of the Vocational and PRO streams. Some of the graduates could not attend the evening ceremony at Saba University School of Medicine (SUSOM). Beanna Sarmiento won the Valedictorian Award, while Dane-Ezekiel Simmons received the Salutatorian Award.

The Daily Herald.