Netball Association formed on Saba

Helen Hassell, Tevonille Dunchie, Samantha Childs, Tiffany Zagers, and Alison Hassel are members of the new Saba Netball Association board.
The Saba Netball Association was officially founded, on August 7, 2024. The inaugural board members are Helen Hassell, Tevonille Dunchie, Samantha Childs, Tiffany Zagers, and Alison Hassel. Tevonille Dunchie, the visionary President of the Association, has led the mission to establish and grow Saba’s very own netball team, creating a strong foundation for the sport on the island.
Netball has become a major sport worldwide, especially thriving in regions such as the Caribbean, Africa, Oceania, and England, where it stands out as one of the few sports primarily led by female athletes. Since its introduction to the island of Saba on September 30, 2019, by Ms. Tevonille Dunchie, netball rapidly grown into an integral part of Saba’s sporting culture, drawing enthusiastic participation across all ages.
The Saba Netball Association’s Board members are deeply committed to promoting inclusion, equality, and excellence in netball, using the sport as a platform for personal development, teamwork, and healthy competition. Recently, the Association took a major step forward by bringing two skilled trainers to Saba for an intensive two-week program. These trainers conducted thorough evaluations and training sessions, designed to enhance the skills and performance of Saba’s young netball athletes. The training was transformative, equipping the girls with a structured program to continue developing their abilities and a wealth of new skills to apply in the game.
As we continue to grow, we invite you to join us in supporting netball’s success on Saba. Together, let’s make netball a source of pride and achievement for our community.
Our motto: “Play Hard, Play Smart, Play Together.”
The Daily Herald.