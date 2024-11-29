Netball Association formed on Saba

Helen Hassell, Tevonille Dunchie, Samantha Childs, Tiffany Zagers, and Alison Hassel are members of the new Saba Net­ball Association board.

The Saba Netball Association was officially founded, on August 7, 2024. The inaugural board mem­bers are Helen Hassell, Te­vonille Dunchie, Samantha Childs, Tiffany Zagers, and Alison Hassel. Tevonille Dunchie, the visionary Presi­dent of the Association, has led the mission to estab­lish and grow Saba’s very own netball team, creating a strong foundation for the sport on the island.

Netball has become a major sport worldwide, es­pecially thriving in regions such as the Caribbean, Af­rica, Oceania, and England, where it stands out as one of the few sports primarily led by female athletes. Since its introduction to the island of Saba on September 30, 2019, by Ms. Tevonille Dunchie, netball rapidly grown into an integral part of Saba’s sport­ing culture, drawing enthusi­astic participation across all ages.

The Saba Netball As­sociation’s Board members are deeply committed to promoting inclusion, equal­ity, and excellence in netball, using the sport as a platform for personal development, teamwork, and healthy com­petition. Recently, the As­sociation took a major step forward by bringing two skilled trainers to Saba for an intensive two-week program. These trainers conducted thorough evaluations and training sessions, designed to enhance the skills and performance of Saba’s young netball athletes. The training was transformative, equip­ping the girls with a struc­tured program to continue developing their abilities and a wealth of new skills to ap­ply in the game.

As we continue to grow, we invite you to join us in supporting netball’s success on Saba. Together, let’s make netball a source of pride and achievement for our commu­nity.

Our motto: “Play Hard, Play Smart, Play Together.”

The Daily Herald.