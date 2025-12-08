Saba joyfully marked the 50th edition of Saba Day

Saba radiated pride and jubilation as the island joyfully marked the 50th edition of Saba Day. This milestone celebration drew the Governors of Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, and St. Eustatius, along with several other dignitaries and the entire community for a spirited, heartfelt gathering.

The festivities began in the peaceful morning glow with a lively church service in The Bottom, where voices rose in gratitude and harmony. From there, a colorful procession—full of music, smiles, and island pride—made its way to the Government Administration Building. As the Saba flag lifted into the sky, it waved boldly in the breeze, a symbol of shared history, resilience, and unity.

The heartbeat of the celebration unfolded at the Princess Juliana Sports Field, transformed for the day into a vibrant arena of culture and community spirit. Under the fitting theme “The Homecoming – Celebrating Our Past, Embracing the Future,” Master of Ceremonies Lisette Riley guided attendees through a joyful reflection on the island’s heritage. She honored the trailblazers who crafted the symbols and traditions that make Saba unmistakably Saba—from the flag and coat of arms to the delicate artistry of Saba Lace and the warm, signature flavor of Saba Spice. The crowd joined solemnly in a moment of silence for firefighter Sheldon Johnson, wrapping remembrance in collective love.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson delivered his final Saba Day address before leaving office, offering words that resonated deeply. He celebrated Saba as “a resilient rock,” shaped by generations who worked tirelessly to build, protect, and love it. Commissioners Eviton Heyliger and Bruce Zagers echoed this spirit, speaking passionately about unity, shared values, and the quiet, everyday acts of patriotism that continue to move the island forward long after the ceremonies end.

Joy also filled the field as winners of the poetry competition were applauded for their heartfelt words exploring belonging, strength, and heritage—echoes of Saba’s story told through young and gifted voices. In a touching tribute, the Sea & Learn Foundation presented Governor Johnson with a handcrafted tapestry—an exquisite blend of nature, needlework, and island soul, capturing Saba’s beauty in every thread.

This golden anniversary of Saba Day was not just a celebration of years, but of identity, community, and the unstoppable spirit of an island that knows how to honor its past while joyfully stepping into its future.