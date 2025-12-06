Public Service Obligation (PSO) for the BES Islands

The Dutch government is considering a Public Service Obligation (PSO) to safeguard essential air connections for the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba). This measure is intended to ensure reliable and affordable air transport on routes where commercial operations alone are not sufficient.

What the PSO Is

Ensuring Connectivity: The PSO aims to guarantee stable air links for residents and businesses, particularly between Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten.

Conditions for Airlines: The Minister of Infrastructure may establish requirements such as maximum ticket prices, minimum flight frequencies, seat capacity, and service continuity. These conditions could be assigned through a tender process.

Legal Framework in Progress: An amendment to the BES Aviation Act is currently being developed to provide the legal basis for introducing a PSO. It has not yet been implemented.

Why It’s Being Introduced

The PSO is being considered because the current approach—including government participation in airlines like WINAIR—is no longer viewed as the most effective way to secure accessibility for Saba and St. Eustatius.

Implications and Ongoing Discussion

Potential Benefits: Residents expect more frequent flights and lower fares.

Concerns About Competition: Some stakeholders warn that a PSO could lead to a de facto monopoly if a single airline receives an exclusive tender, rather than encouraging new market entrants.

Financial Considerations: A PSO will require structural government funding, which has not yet been fully allocated.

In Summary

The PSO is intended to maintain vital air routes in the Caribbean Netherlands through regulated service requirements and subsidies. Its final design, and its effect on pricing and competition, are still under active discussion.