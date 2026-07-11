Saba Inaugurates Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone

On July 9, Saba welcomed Jocelyn Levenstone as its new Island Governor in a ceremony marked by pride and reflection on his roots — including his great-grandmother Rebecca Levenstone, great-aunt Bernadette Levenstone, and late mother Alidia — and his career in the Police Force and Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.

MC Hazel Durand opened the event, followed by an ecumenical service and a performance by Child Focus’ Dynamic Dancers before the formal Island Council meeting began.

Acting Governor Amelia Nicholson opened the council meeting, describing the Governor’s Chain as a symbol of continuity and public trust. Island Council members Vito Charles and Saskia Matthew then spoke, Charles on the weight of the appointment process and the importance of integrity, and Matthew on the meaning of a native son returning home to serve. Commissioner Bruce Zagers echoed this pride on behalf of the Executive Council, and also noted that healthy debate is a strength of democracy, not a weakness.

Island Registrar Akilah Levenstone read the Royal Decree of appointment, and Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond administered the Oath of Office, praising Levenstone’s integrity.

In his inaugural address, Governor Levenstone noted the symbolism of the date, his matriarch Rebecca’s birthday, and honored generations of his family, especially the Saban women whose quiet dignity shaped his values. He reflected on lessons from his career, saying authority without discipline is dangerous, and discipline without compassion is cruelty. He closed by thanking his partner, Victoria Williams, and his great-aunt Bernadette, then formally closed the council meeting.

Celebrations continued with a traditional maypole dance, a steel orchestra performance, a toast to the new governor, and closing music from Roy Barnes, DJ Slim, and the Family String Band.

Public Entity Saba thanked all who attended and helped make the event memorable, welcoming Governor Levenstone home.

PES