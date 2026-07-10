Public Entity Saba acknowledges that the RBC branch on Saba remains temporarily closed

The Public Entity recognizes that the continued closure is significant for residents and businesses who depend on in-person banking services. RBC maintains responsibility for branch operations and customer communication, but we are actively seeking updates and raising the issue with supervisory and governmental authorities. Based on the latest information available, a reopening date has not yet been confirmed.

The public entity has requested that RBC provide the community with an official update regarding the status of the branch. Should RBC issue a statement, it will be reshared through Public Entity Saba’s official communication channels.

In the meantime, customers requiring banking assistance are encouraged to make use of RBC’s available digital banking services or contact RBC Customer Service for support and information on alternative banking options.

PES