Jocelyn Levenstone sworn in as Island Governor of Saba

On the recommendation of the State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Effective Government, Jocelyn Levenstone has been appointed Island Governor of the public entity Saba effective July 1, 2026.

Acting Kingdom Representative (wRv) Jan Helmond swore him in on July 9 during a ceremony of the Island Council. With this appointment, Saba gets a new Island Governor for the first time in 18 years.

“During the interviews with Jocelyn, he impressed me. He considers integrity and purity of conduct to be important characteristics of his professional and personal demeanor. These characteristics will certainly come in handy in the exercise of the function of Island Governor.” – wRv Jan Helmond.

Subsequently, there was an opportunity for the residents of Saba to congratulate the Governor.

RCN