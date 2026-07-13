The Bottom Hosts Successful Road to Carnival Event

The Bottom, the capital of Saba, came alive with music, culture, performances, and community spirit on Saturday, July 11th evening as a large number of residents and visitors gathered for the village’s highly anticipated Road to Carnival event. The celebration forms part of the island‑wide lead‑up to Saba’s 50th Carnival festivities taking place later this July.

Organized by Akilah Levenstone and Pamela Meijvogel‑Whitfield, the event transformed the capital into a vibrant gathering place where culture, entertainment, and community pride took center stage. The evening featured performances, vendors, music, and activities that drew an enthusiastic crowd of all ages.

One of the highlights of the night was a surprise performance by Funtopia from St. Maarten, who accepted an invitation from the organizers and delivered an energetic show that captivated attendees and added an extra level of excitement to the festivities.

The event saw strong attendance, with families, children, and community members coming together to celebrate and enjoy the Carnival spirit. According to the organizers, the most rewarding part of the evening was seeing the smiles on the faces of the children and residents who came out to support the event.

“We are extremely grateful for the wonderful turnout and support from the community,” the organizers said.

“Seeing the joy and excitement on the faces of the children and everyone in attendance made all the hard work worthwhile. Everything came together beautifully, and we are proud to have hosted such a memorable event for our beloved village, The Bottom.”

The organizers also extended sincere thanks to all sponsors, vendors, performers, DJ’s, MC, photographer, and all attendees whose contributions helped make the event a success.

Held in the heart of Saba’s capital — where Carnival will take place later this month — the Road to Carnival celebration showcased the strong community spirit that continues to define the island. The organizers emphasized that the event was created out of love for The Bottom, for Saba, and for its people, making the evening a true celebration of culture, unity, and community pride.