Saba hosts regional training for a healthier, more active generation

Saba government’s Department of Public Health and Sports, in collaboration with Stichting EGO, organ­ised a three-day regional training session last week for professionals from Saba, St. Maarten, and St. Eustatius.

The training was conduct­ed on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport VWS. The three-day gathering was officially opened by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, who em­phasised the importance of collaboration and investing in the health of the younger generation across the islands.

The training focused on strengthening a data-driven approach to improving chil­dren’s health and motor de­velopment. Central to this approach are the BLOC Test and the Child Monitor, tools that provide insight into chil­dren’s physical activity, motor skills, and lifestyle behav­iours.

During the training, par­ticipants – including physical education teachers, policy-makers, and sports profes­sionals – worked through the full process: from using the online systems to interpreting data and translating it into practice.

The workshops were led by experts from HAN Uni­versity of Applied Sciences, who guided participants in translating data into practical lesson design and differentia­tion in physical education. In addition, there was specific attention to working with children with additional sup­port needs, under the guid­ance of two psychomotor therapists. This component was made possible through an Erasmus+ project.

In addition to the content sessions, there was also space for informal exchange and team building.

“We were very intentional about creating space for par­ticipants to connect and learn from each other throughout the training. The group really leaned into that, and what we’re left with is more than just a successful program; it’s

a stronger regional network that will continue sharing knowledge and supporting each other year-round,” said Lauren Risley, Policy Advisor for Sports at the Saba govern­ment and one of the organis­ers of the training. Participants visited the Saba Heritage Centre, participat­ed in a coastal boat excursion, and took part in a group hike, with some reaching the sum­mit of Mt. Scenery.

“By sharing knowledge and experiences across the islands, the training strength­ened regional collaboration and connection. Participants expressed a shared ambi­tion to continue building a sustainable and structured approach towards a health­ier generation,” organisers said. “The training on Saba marks an important step in a broader regional develop­ment in which the islands are increasingly working together on health, education and sports.”

The next joint meeting is scheduled for May 7 and 8. It will be held in St. Maarten, where the focus will be on further translating insights into policy and practice.

The Daily Herald.