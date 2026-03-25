Saba hosts regional training for a healthier, more active generation

Saba government’s Department of Public Health and Sports, in collaboration with Stichting EGO, organised a three-day regional training session last week for professionals from Saba, St. Maarten, and St. Eustatius.
The training was conducted on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport VWS. The three-day gathering was officially opened by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, who emphasised the importance of collaboration and investing in the health of the younger generation across the islands.
The training focused on strengthening a data-driven approach to improving children’s health and motor development. Central to this approach are the BLOC Test and the Child Monitor, tools that provide insight into children’s physical activity, motor skills, and lifestyle behaviours.
During the training, participants – including physical education teachers, policy-makers, and sports professionals – worked through the full process: from using the online systems to interpreting data and translating it into practice.
The workshops were led by experts from HAN University of Applied Sciences, who guided participants in translating data into practical lesson design and differentiation in physical education. In addition, there was specific attention to working with children with additional support needs, under the guidance of two psychomotor therapists. This component was made possible through an Erasmus+ project.
In addition to the content sessions, there was also space for informal exchange and team building.
“We were very intentional about creating space for participants to connect and learn from each other throughout the training. The group really leaned into that, and what we’re left with is more than just a successful program; it’s
a stronger regional network that will continue sharing knowledge and supporting each other year-round,” said Lauren Risley, Policy Advisor for Sports at the Saba government and one of the organisers of the training. Participants visited the Saba Heritage Centre, participated in a coastal boat excursion, and took part in a group hike, with some reaching the summit of Mt. Scenery.
“By sharing knowledge and experiences across the islands, the training strengthened regional collaboration and connection. Participants expressed a shared ambition to continue building a sustainable and structured approach towards a healthier generation,” organisers said. “The training on Saba marks an important step in a broader regional development in which the islands are increasingly working together on health, education and sports.”
The next joint meeting is scheduled for May 7 and 8. It will be held in St. Maarten, where the focus will be on further translating insights into policy and practice.
The Daily Herald.