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DUI arrest on Saba following car crash

March 25, 2026 Leave a comment

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Friday eve­ning for driving under the influence of alcohol following a collision on Lambert Hassell Road.

The incident occurred around 6:40pm and involved two vehicles. In line with the “botsen is blazed’ policy, both drivers were subjected to a breathalyser test at the scene. Police reported that one of the drivers tested above the legal alcohol limit. The suspect was subsequently taken to the police station for further breath analysis.

Following the test results, he was issued a two-hour driv­ing ban.

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