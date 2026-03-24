House of Representatives: 4.4 million to ease energy costs for BES residents

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties reported the following:

The House of Representatives today allocated 2.2 million euros to mitigate the increase in electricity tariffs in the Caribbean implemented as of January 1. An amendment submitted to this effect by Don Ceder (ChristenUnie) received support from a parliamentary majority.

Energy companies were forced to raise tariffs at the beginning of this year because the Schoof cabinet refused to adjust the annual subsidy to population growth. As a result, the same subsidy amount had to be distributed over more connections, meaning households are paying 300 to 400 dollars more this year.

During the budget debate late last year, a number of MPs argued for increasing the subsidy amount because the loss of purchasing power is at odds with The Hague’s ambition to combat poverty on the islands. Since then-Minister of Climate and Green Energy Sophie Hermans was not in favor of this, Ceder submitted an amendment, partly on behalf of GroenLinks-PvdA. The amendment by Sjoukje van Oosterhout (GroenLinks-PvdA) to allocate 2.2 million euros to subsidize the expansion of sustainable energy sources was also adopted. The goal is for this to contribute to structurally lower energy prices on the islands.

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl