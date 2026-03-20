Create & Learn Inspires Creativity Ahead of April ArtFest

The Sea & Learn Foundation’s Create & Learn program continues to spark creativity on Saba, recently hosting four inspiring workshops in February and preparing for more hands-on artistic experiences during ArtFest in April.

Aligned with the Critter Quest biodiversity project, February’s sessions invited participants to explore nature through art. One visiting artist led a workshop where participants created beautifully crafted beetles using different kinds of paper, transforming them into imaginative 3D works of art. Another artist demonstrated the fascinating process of making natural paints from earth pigments, showcasing vibrant colors created from natural materials. The powder-based pigments are lightweight to ship, easy to mix with water, and free of toxins—and even edible—highlighting a sustainable approach to artmaking.

In April, Create & Learn will join Saba Tourism’s ArtFest, bringing two more visiting artists to the island. Paper-making artist Kelsey Pike will introduce participants to the centuries-old craft of making paper, with a focus on color and color mixing. Participants will explore how natural fibers and pigments can be transformed into beautiful handmade sheets.

Also visiting during ArtFest is woodcarver and designer Melanie Abrantes, known for her distinctive handcrafted wooden pieces that blend traditional woodworking techniques with modern design.

Create & Learn’s mission is simple: enhance your creative potential. By inviting artists from abroad to share their techniques, the program introduces new art forms to youth, adults (including seniors), and visitors while complementing the many talented local artists who regularly host workshops on Saba.

Beyond creativity, art offers meaningful benefits. For children, artistic activities support brain development, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. For adults, creating art provides a relaxing and rewarding outlet that encourages mindfulness and personal expression.

Create & Learn is made possible with the support of Public Entity Saba and the Caribbean Culture Fund.

Sea & Learn Foundation