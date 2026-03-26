Director General Wolfensberger visits Saba

On March 24 and 25, Director-General for Kingdom Relations, Barbera Wolfensberger, visited Saba, with

meetings focused on major development projects on the island.

The visit commenced with a tour of the solar panel park, highlighting the importance of ensuring

affordable and sustainable energy for all residents of Saba.

Wolfensberger then met with Acting Island Governor Shamara Nicholson, Island Secretary Bram

Streppel, Commissioner Bruce Zagers, and Commissioner Eviton Heyliger. During this meeting, topics

such as connectivity and the high cost of living on the island were discussed.

A site visit was also conducted at the Black Rocks Harbor, where work is ongoing for the construction of

the breakwater. Project Manager Peter Biemond provided background on the project, emphasizing the

importance of developing a hurricane-resilient and future-proof harbor, while also incorporating

sustainable practices, including the reuse of dredged materials and coral rehabilitation. The delegation

also viewed the location for the new solar park.

On the following day, DG Wolfensberger visited the site of the Enrichment Center in St. John’s, which is

funded by the Regio Deal. Project Manager Carine Ghazzi highlighted the ongoing construction of the

gymnasium and Technical Center, as well as plans for the future Enrichment Center, which is expected

to be completed in 2028. Rosa Johnson, Head of the Department of Community Development and

Culture, noted that her department, in collaboration with Saba Reach Foundation, will also develop an

operations plan for the Enrichment Center through consultation with cultural centers in Europe.

At the site, Rosheed Ballantyne, a student at the Saba Comprehensive School and an intern at the

Infrastructure and Spatial Planning Department, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that

although he will graduate before the center is completed, he is pleased that younger students will

benefit from these modern facilities.

The delegation also visited Saba Reach Foundation, where an overview was provided of its wide range of

activities and services, including the social workplace program, adult education courses and the Replay

program. Emphasis was placed on the need for structural funding and possible knowledge exchanges.

The visit concluded at the hydroponics farm, where discussions focused on food security for Saba. The

group also toured the tree nursery for the reforestation project, where various native tree species are

grown to later be outplanted to support reforestation, erosion control, and ecosystem recovery efforts

on the island. There, fruit trees are also cultivated for distribution within the community to support

backyard farming and availability of local food.

PES.