Extension of purchasing power measures and increase in reimbursement for babies in childcare

The cabinet has decided to extend the measures aimed at improving purchasing
power and livelihood security in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba by one year. For
this purpose, €11 million will be allocated in 2027. In addition, €30 million will be
made structurally available for livelihood security based on the coalition agreement.
The cabinet is still developing these measures further and will present them on
Prinsjesdag (Budget Day in September).
Purchasing power measures
The cabinet will continue its efforts to reduce the cost of living for households by
keeping the costs of utilities and internet lower. To achieve this, the additional
subsidies for energy, drinking water, and telecommunications for households will be
extended. For internet, this means a reduction of $15 per connection per month. The
exact amounts for electricity and drinking water will be published by the utility
companies in January 2027.
The cabinet recognizes the issue of poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands. Therefore,
households with low incomes, just as in previous years, may qualify in 2027 for an
energy allowance of USD 1,300 per year.
In addition, €1 million will be available in 2027 for local initiatives aimed at combating
child poverty. These funds can help children from low-income families participate in
activities such as sports, cultural activities, school-related activities, and social
programs.
Increase in compensation for babies in childcare
The additional compensation that childcare organisations receive for caring for
babies (baby supplement) will be increased in 2027. This measure addresses the
extra costs associated with caring for babies, such as staff, diapers, and nutrition.
Childcare organisations have indicated that the current baby supplement does not
sufficiently cover these additional costs. The cabinet has taken these concerns
seriously and will therefore increase the baby supplement starting in 2027.
For Bonaire, the amount will increase by $40, bringing the supplement to $306 per
baby per month for full-time daycare. For Sint Eustatius, the amount will increase by
$44, bringing it to $340 per month. For Saba, the increase will be $47, bringing the
baby supplement to $362 per baby per month for full-time daycare.
RCN.