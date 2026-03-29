Extension of purchasing power measures and increase in reimbursement for babies in childcare

The cabinet has decided to extend the measures aimed at improving purchasing

power and livelihood security in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba by one year. For

this purpose, €11 million will be allocated in 2027. In addition, €30 million will be

made structurally available for livelihood security based on the coalition agreement.

The cabinet is still developing these measures further and will present them on

Prinsjesdag (Budget Day in September).

Purchasing power measures

The cabinet will continue its efforts to reduce the cost of living for households by

keeping the costs of utilities and internet lower. To achieve this, the additional

subsidies for energy, drinking water, and telecommunications for households will be

extended. For internet, this means a reduction of $15 per connection per month. The

exact amounts for electricity and drinking water will be published by the utility

companies in January 2027.

The cabinet recognizes the issue of poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands. Therefore,

households with low incomes, just as in previous years, may qualify in 2027 for an

energy allowance of USD 1,300 per year.

In addition, €1 million will be available in 2027 for local initiatives aimed at combating

child poverty. These funds can help children from low-income families participate in

activities such as sports, cultural activities, school-related activities, and social

programs.

Increase in compensation for babies in childcare

The additional compensation that childcare organisations receive for caring for

babies (baby supplement) will be increased in 2027. This measure addresses the

extra costs associated with caring for babies, such as staff, diapers, and nutrition.

Childcare organisations have indicated that the current baby supplement does not

sufficiently cover these additional costs. The cabinet has taken these concerns

seriously and will therefore increase the baby supplement starting in 2027.

For Bonaire, the amount will increase by $40, bringing the supplement to $306 per

baby per month for full-time daycare. For Sint Eustatius, the amount will increase by

$44, bringing it to $340 per month. For Saba, the increase will be $47, bringing the

baby supplement to $362 per baby per month for full-time daycare.

RCN.