Turbidity Levels Monitored at Black Rocks Harbor Project

Turbidity levels around the Black Rocks Harbor Project are being closely monitored after cloudy water was observed in the area last week. Public Entity Saba (PES) says it recognizes the community’s concern for the island’s fragile marine environment and is providing clarity on the cause of the turbidity and the immediate steps taken to address it.

According to PES, excavation work for the harbor project is currently underway. During this phase, natural seabed materials — including boulders, rock, sand, and fine silty particles — are being dredged. The dredged material is reused to build the inner core of the breakwater and to create temporary bunds needed for the basin dredging. In this process, some of the very fine seabed particles were released back into the water. These light silty sediments were then carried westward by longshore currents, forming a visible plume along the coastline.

Because suspended fine particles can negatively affect coral health, PES immediately contacted the contractor, who halted the activity. The excavation method has since been adjusted: fine materials are now filtered on land to prevent them from entering the seawater. Additional mitigation measures, such as the installation of a silt screen or bubble curtain, are currently being evaluated and will be implemented where needed.

Turbidity levels will continue to be monitored throughout the project. If readings exceed critical thresholds, all turbidity‑causing work will be stopped and the methodology further refined.

Environmental protection remains a central priority of the Black Rocks Harbor Project. Last year, more than 1,000 corals located directly in the project zone were successfully relocated to an outplant site east of the harbor area. Several marine zones around Saba have also been granted higher protection status, and plans are underway to develop an artificial reef as an additional compensatory measure.

PES emphasizes its commitment to safeguarding Saba’s marine life while advancing this important infrastructure project.